The Pullman Farmers Market is set to open May 20, according to a Pullman Farmers Market news release.
The modified market will provide access to fresh foods and personal hygiene products with vendors allowed as space is available.
Measures taken in response to the coronavirus include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, encouraging efficient shopping by prohibiting samples of products and on-site consumption of food, limiting the number of customers to no more than 10 patrons on the lawn portion of the market and providing hand sanitizer and/or temporary hand washing stations for patrons and staff.
Until further notice, the market will not offer live entertainment or children’s programming. Vital food access programs for SNAP/EBT, WIC and Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program recipients in Whitaman County will be provided.
Patrons can help keep the market open by respecting social distancing measures, using contactless mobile payment applications when possible, preordering and prepaying with vendors and sending one member from their household to shop.