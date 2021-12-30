The latest winter storm warning from the National Weather Service advises 4-7 inches of snow is expected to fall on the Palouse today.
The warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday. The hazardous weather is expected to affect the morning and evening commutes.
Latah County announced all of its offices are closed today because of the winter storm.
Pullman City Hall will close at 12 pm today due to inclement weather.
Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday in observance of the New Year holiday with regular business hours resuming on Monday.
Extreme cold temperatures will continue through the remainder of the workweek and into the first half of the weekend with nighttime temperatures dropping into the single digits to below zero.