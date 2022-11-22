Morning’s first light

Kathleen Witt snapped and submitted this image of an early September morning on McCormack Ridge southeast of Lewiston.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Coroner: Autopsies confirm cause of death for UI students was stabbing. 'It would have had to been a large knife'
- Three ruled out as suspects in UI murder case
- Moscow murders: Surviving roommates first summoned friends, then 911 was called
- UPDATE AT 5:49 P.M.: Moscow police provide update; surviving roommates, man at food truck ruled out as suspects
- Slain students leave behind bright memories, big goals
- Police: Call to 911 was made inside residence where students were killed
- Answers still sought in Moscow deaths
- Questions still surround alleged murders in Moscow
- UPDATED AT 6:44 P.M.: Moscow police send out news release to 'address community concerns about public safety'
- Sisters of victim warn UI students: ‘leave’