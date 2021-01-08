The city of Moscow’s Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission is inviting artists to submit visual interpretations of the Moscow Farmers Market for the 2021 market poster.
Submissions must submit artwork portraying one or more of the following themes: a farm setting; a scene at the Moscow Farmers Market; the social culture of the market; or a collection or assemblage of products available at the market.
Submissions are due Feb. 24. The finalist is selected by public vote.
This opportunity is open to those residing in a 200 air-mile radius from Moscow. Students attending the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the restriction:
Full guidelines and official submission form can be found at http://bit.ly/3nsZsBi. Emailed or mailed submissions will not be accepted.
The Moscow Farmers Market takes place Saturdays, May through October, in downtown Moscow.