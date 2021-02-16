The city of Moscow announced this afternoon that residential garbage pickup today has been canceled because the highway used to haul the garbage is closed due to heavy snow.
According to a city press release, severe weather the past several days have closed Interstate-84, the direct route used to transport Moscow waste to Finley Buttes, LLC a regional landfill in Boardman, Ore.
Because of the closure, garbage scheduled to be picked up today will be picked up Feb. 23. Customers affected by this cancellation may set out extra garbage bags next week at no additional charge.
Curbside recycling pickup will be postponed to Wednesday this week, and Wednesday garbage and curbside recycling collection is expected to operate as scheduled.
Residents are asked to pull roll carts in from the curb to provide better access for plows to clear snow from the roadway.
The City of Moscow appreciates everyone's patience and understanding during this winter weather event, according to the release.