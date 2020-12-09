Moscow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenny Ford will resign her position in January, according to an email sent to chamber members Wednesday from Tim Helmke, president of the MCoC board of directors.
Ford, who has served as MCoC executive director since March 2017, told the Daily News she accepted a business development officer position at Idaho Central Credit Union in Moscow and will start her new job in January.
“My role at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center has truly been the honor of my career,” Ford said. “I have made lifelong friends and relationships through the position that I don’t know if everybody could say that through their career.”
Ford said she will continue to be involved in economic development initiatives and support businesses in her new position.
For more on this story, see Thursday's Daily News in print or online.