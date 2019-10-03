Several James Urquidez political yard signs throughout Moscow were vandalized with spray paint between Wednesday night and this morning.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said at least one Kelsey Berends political sign also was vandalized, and the words "scum" and "pedo" were also reportedly spray painted on the tailgate of a pickup truck in Moscow, Krasselt said.
Those same words, and "$" symbols were painted on the candidate signs.
Urquidez and Berends each are running for one of three Moscow City Council positions up for election next month.
Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell and incumbent Anne Zabala also are running.
Police have no suspects.
Krasselt, a 28-year Moscow Police Department veteran, said he does not know how many signs were vandalized but he does not recall a time in which this many signs were vandalized at once.
Krasselt said it is more common that signs are stolen from yards instead of vandalized.