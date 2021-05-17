Moscow’s face mask order has been terminated.
The Moscow City Council Monday night lifted its public health emergency order, a mask mandate which had been in effect since July 1, after the city met certain COVID-19 metrics.
The order said face coverings had to be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing could not be maintained with nonhousehold members. Mayor Bill Lambert issued the order and the City Council extended it three times. It was set to expire June 9.
“We did what we needed to do to get to where we are now and we are on the cusp of being able to not have to wear these things all the time anymore,” Councilor Gina Taruscio said. “So take a moment, pat yourselves on the back and realize that it took all of us to do this.”
