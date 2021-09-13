The city of Moscow suspended its in-person billing service because several Moscow Finance Department staff members have contracted COVID-19, according to a city news release from this morning.
Services will continue via through phone and email. Residents may call (208) 883-7043 or email utilitybilling@ci.moscow.id.us.
Utility billing payments made by check this week will experience a short delay in their deposit due to staff working remotely. In-person service will be resumed as soon as possible, but is expected to remain suspended through Friday.
Payments may still be made in the following ways:
-- Calling and paying by credit card over the phone at (855) 745-8438
-- Mailing a check to PO Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843
-- Dropping off payments at the drop box at City Hall 206 E Third St, or in the Rosauer's parking lot at 411 N Main St.
For all other finance or utility billing related inquiries, presidents can call (208) 883-7043.