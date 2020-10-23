The Moscow Farmers Market is considering a location shift for the Saturday market because of the winter weather advisory in effect for the Palouse region.
Market organizers plan to host the market regardless of weather conditions, but its location will be determined by the amount of snowfall.
If the snow accumulation is negligible, the market will remain on Main Street in downtown Moscow. If snowfall accumulation is significant, the vendors will move to the City Hall parking lot.
Organizers are continuing to assess the situation and will consult with the City of Moscow Streets Department to make a final decision early Saturday morning.
The current winter weather advisory lists the Palouse region as receiving anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow overnight.
To stay up-to-date on the final location, follow the Moscow Farmers Market on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket.