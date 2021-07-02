Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson on Friday issued a ban on all fireworks within city limits, according to a press release from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
Despite an announcement from the City of Moscow that legal fireworks would be permissible, Nickerson said after monitoring weather, temperature and other factors over the last several days, changing conditions have made the ban necessary.
“While temperature alone is only one factor in calculating fire risk, within the last 24-hours we have monitored decreased humidity and other risk factors, which when taken together has now reached a severe fire risk,” Nickerson said in the release. “The vegetation in the City has dried enough to present a danger to the public when exposed to fireworks, even legally permitted fireworks.”
The release notes aerial fireworks are illegal in the State of Idaho and represent the biggest risk of starting a fire. Their use is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. The fire chief’s ban makes the use of nonaerial fireworks a misdemeanor in Moscow city limits as well, the release said.