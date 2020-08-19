The Moscow Food Co-op is closed to the public for the rest of today and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the store’s Facebook page.
One of its employees, who has not been in the store for days, tested positive for COVID-19, the post stated. The Moscow Food Co-op is working with Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the risk to co-op customers and staff is extremely low.
The employee followed the store’s stringent health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves. He or she also observed social distancing protocols.
The closure gives the store an opportunity to thoroughly clean, disinfect and sanitize the store out of an abundance of caution.
Customers can still order from the co-op’s e-commerce site and receive curbside delivery. For more information about the services, visit www.moscowfood.coop.