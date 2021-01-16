Since Nov. 24, Moscow Food Co-op owners and customers have donated $7,740 worth of food to local food banks through the Moscow Food Co-op Community Fund Food Drive, according to a news release from the store.
The drive was created in response to anticipated need for food and groceries in the community during the holiday season, the release said. The co-op makes donations of food in pre-bagged amounts of $10, $20 and $50 available for customers to purchase and donate. Donation bags can be purchased off the shelf or through the co-op's e-commerce website and curbside delivery service.
Once purchased, the bags are given to local food banks for distribution. Charitable organizations who received and distributed the $7,740 in food donations include: Food Not Bombs, The Troy/Deary Food Bank, Sojourners' Alliance, Safari Pearl Food Drive, Palouse Cares and the Vandal Food Pantry.
For information on how to donate, call (208) 882-8537 or go to the co-op's website at moscowfood.coop.