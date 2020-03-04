The Moscow High School boys' basketball team's opening-round state basketball game Thursday will be streamed live in the the high school's auditorium.
Moscow will play Minico in the first round at 5:15 p.m. at Borah High School in Boise. There is no charge to attend the Moscow viewing.
The Bears (15-10) earned their trip to state by winning two of three games against Lakeland last week to earn the Class 4A District 1-2 championship.
Minico enters state with a record of 17-6. It was the runner-up to Preston in District 4-5.
In other prep basketball news, Muckleshoot Tribal beat Garfield-Palouse, 64-58, in the first round of the Washington Class 1B state tournament in Spokane this morning. The Colfax boys and girls play later today in Spokane.
The Potlatch boys open Class 1A DI state play in Caldwell, Idaho, Thursday with an afternoon game against Riverstone.