The city of Moscow has announced a to-go parking program for area business owners who rely on delivery of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sixteen delivery parking passes will be made available to downtown businesses. The passes will be valid for use in the north and south Jackson Street parking lots and may be used by delivery vehicles only. The permits are valid through June 1.
The permits are free and represent 10 percent of the 160 available stalls in the two lots, Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer said this morning.
Palmer said while parking in downtown Moscow always is an issue, he cited the reduced vehicle downtown due to the pandemic and the ability to help businesses as reasons to implement the limited delivery permit program.
Businesses interested in the permits should call the city at (208) 883-7097 or email Tammy at tgray@ci.moscow.is.us.