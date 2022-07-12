A 49-year-old Moscow man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow.
Jason P. Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Wallace was 9 miles east of Pullman when he attempted to cross the highway from the south at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. He was struck by a Blue Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia L. Anderson, 47, of Moscow, that was traveling westbound, according to the WSP news release.
Wallace wasn't wearing a helmet or reflective clothing, according to the news release. Anderson was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured.
No charges have been filed, according to the news release.
State Route 270 was partially closed until after midnight while an investigation was conducted.