Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Wednesday removed the mask requirement for city facilities. The mandate was initially issued on Sept. 24.
According to a news release, Lambert still encourages people to choose to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
He also encourages community members to wear face coverings indoors when they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from those not in their household, wash their hands frequently and follow health guidelines from the Idaho Department of Health, Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the CDC.