The gates on Moscow Mountain Road/Rock Creek Road and West Twin Road on Moscow Mountain are closed starting today because of extreme fire conditions, according to a North Latah County Highway District news release.
Because all Bennett Lumber lands and other private lands on Moscow Mountain are closed to public access due to high fire danger, the highway district commissioners ordered that the gates be closed to further mitigate any hazardous situations.
Chairman Chuck Bond said in the release that with the extreme fire danger in Latah County, closing the roads would be an appropriate and prudent measure to help ensure public safety.