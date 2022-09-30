MOSCOW — From the moment he donned his first Bears jersey at Moscow Junior High School in the 1980s all the way to his time as Moscow High School athletic director almost four decades later, Lance Abendroth could almost always be spotted on a football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.
If he wasn’t watching or coaching Bears’ sporting events, Abendroth probably was spending time with his family, or maybe out golfing with his group of best friends who met in first grade at McDonald Elementary School all those years earlier.
The lifelong Moscow man helped lead the Bears' boys basketball team to a state tournament appearance during his senior season in 1988-89.
Three years later, he helped the Moscow football team to the Idaho Class 3A state championship in 1992 as an assistant coach — a move that kickstarted 30 years of coaching, teaching and administrating in his hometown.
Abendroth died Thursday at Gritman Medical Center after a years-long battle with melanoma. He was 51 years old.
“Lance was a Moscow guy at heart,” said Mike Pattinson, a close friend of Abendroth’s since they were in first grade. “He went to Moscow schools, played sports in Moscow. He was always integrally involved with Moscow kids."
