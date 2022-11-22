The Moscow Police Department addressed a Monday night incident allegedly involving a suspicious male on Blaine Street that some speculated is connected to the quadruple-homicide case detectives are still investigating.
According to a Moscow news release distributed today, police responded to a report of suspicious activity just before 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Blaine Street.
A female told the dispatcher she saw a male in the front passenger seat of her vehicle when she opened the car door. The female, who was with her sister, slammed the door and ran screaming from the car before calling 911.
Neighbors told police they heard the girls screaming and came to assist. They checked the area but did not find anyone in the vehicle or outside of it.
A passerby allegedly told the sisters of seeing a male chasing them, but left before speaking with officers.
Police checked the area and contacted a male matching the description. According to police, the male and a friend had just returned from a restaurant and the male approached the sisters to help. The male withdrew and waited to talk with officers when accused of being involved.
Police have determined this incident to be unfounded, meaning it cannot be initially substantiated. However, the incident can be reopened if there is additional information.
“Online reports created immediate speculation that implied there was a link to this incident with the ongoing homicide investigation,” the news release said. “We urge residents to remain alert and vigilant. Additionally, we remind the public (& media) that investigative releases of information will be through official channels.”
Moscow Report first reported about the incident on its Facebook page, to which the Moscow police responded by saying “there was no crime and the incident was unfounded.”
Law enforcement agencies are still investigating the Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a King Road residence. No suspect has been identified as of Tuesday morning.