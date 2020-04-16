The city of Moscow announced several adjustments to services, programs and facilities, and postponements and cancellations of events in light of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's amended statewide stay-home order, which extended self-isolation requirements to April 30.
According to a city news release:
> Opening day for the 43rd season of the Moscow Farmers Market is set for June 6 and will only host vendors who sell perishable agricultural items. All other vendors will offer an online marketplace for patrons to shop and pay for their orders and arrange for curbside pickup during market hours.
> The outdoor drop-off area at the Moscow Recycling Center has reopened, according to a post to the city’s Facebook page. The office and processing area remains closed to the public, meaning aluminum can redemption, electronic waste and shred will not be available.
> Processes have been adjusted to allow for self-haul and drop-off to the LSI Solid Waste Facility, located east of Moscow on State Highway 8. Revised procedures have been implemented to continue to maintain minimum face-to-face interaction and social distancing between customers and scale staff. Specifically, this includes charging self-haul fees directly to utility billing accounts with the city of Moscow. Customers should bring a driver's license or other form of picture identification.
> The Hamilton Community Garden, which was closed when all Parks and Recreation programs were suspended, has reopened;
> Yard waste drop-off facilities at the Moscow Recycling Center and the Latah Sanitation Inc. Solid Waste Processing Facility have reopened;
> Artwalk is rescheduled for Sept. 25.
> The Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall will reopen in August with an exhibition by the 2020 Artwalk poster artist. Silver & Gold, an exhibition of University of Idaho Art and Design alumni artworks, is postponed until the spring of 2021.
> Entertainment in the Park program has been canceled but will return next year to East City Park.
> The annual Mayor's Golf Tournament held in August is canceled.
> The annual Vandal Town Block Party held during the University of Idaho fall semester is canceled.
Residents are asked to adhere to social distancing at facilities and events.
The city will continue to follow the guidance of the state, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adjustments to services will be announced via media releases and through the city website and social media accounts.