Moscow's Main Street between Third and Sixth streets will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as the Moscow Street Department makes repairs to the asphalt, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Moscow’s Main Street closed Wednesday for asphalt patching
