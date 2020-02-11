St. Mary’s Catholic School in Moscow was back in session this morning following a forced four-day weekend caused by illness.
The school's secretary indicated all faculty and staff were on hand today, and that student count was back to normal numbers.
St. Mary's Principal Jennifer Beller closed the school Friday and Monday in response to a high proportion of the school’s staff and student body becoming ill. The school, which has 110 students, but last week saw those numbers fall by about 25 percent due to illness.
On Friday, Beller said she had around 14 people spend their entire morning disinfecting every surface, doorknob and toy, down to the last crayon.
The closure from sickness was believed to be the school’s first such closure since the 1970s.