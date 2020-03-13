Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey and district administrators will meet by teleconference today with regional health officials to determine steps the district should take in response to potential threat from the new coronavirus.
In an email delivered to school district stakeholders Thursday afternoon, Bailey indicated the district is preparing for the possibility schools in Moscow will be closed following spring break. The length of the potential closure is not specified.
Bailey said the district would provide academic instruction during the period of closure.
"This may be done in a number of ways including mobile devices, homework packages, or direct one-to-one instruction through scheduled appointments with teachers," Bailey wrote. He added that building administrators will discuss these possibilities with their staffs today.
The school district recently removed the required doctor’s note for excused illnesses to help families and to reduce the impact on our local medical personnel. Thursday, outside entities that use the School District’s facilities were informed of the decision to cancel their usage until May 1, in an attempt to limit use of school facilities, reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus and allow custodial staff more time to clean. All large indoor events (concerts, plays, assemblies) were canceled through May 1.
"We know that closing our schools will impact all of our families," Bailey wrote. "We also recognize that working families depend on the consistency and predictability of the school schedule as well as supports and services our schools offer. If the decision is made to close the schools, it will only be done after thorough consideration of the safety and impact on all our stakeholders."
Bailey said representatives from the local charter schools, private schools and Genesee, Troy, and Potlatch school districts have been invited to join today's discussion with health officials.
