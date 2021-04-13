The Moscow School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to stay the course for the remainder of the school year, keeping in-person instruction to four days per week for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The board was considering a move to five days per week of in-person instruction for the elementary grades beginning April 26.
The move to five days was favored by a slim margin of parents who responded to a school district survey.
The district's teachers, responding to the same survey, were more than 2-to-1 against the move.
The move to five days per week of in-person instruction after April 26 would have added a total five days of in-class instruction this school year and eliminated the "distance learning" day now being employed each week.
That fifth day is being used by many teachers to work individually with students who need extra help.