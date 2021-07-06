A Moscow teenager remains in a coma today, the result of a head injury suffered Saturday following a slip while climbing on rocks at the Granite Point area of the Snake River in rural Whitman County.
Kyle Clary, 19, is at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was transported following the accident. Clary was pulled from the water after the fall and taken by helicopter to the hospital.
Clary is a 2020 Moscow High School graduate and completed his freshman year at San Diego State University this spring. His parents, Kevin and Lori Clary, co-own the Breakfast Club restaurant in Moscow and Birch and Barley restaurant in Pullman.
Lori Clary has used social media to update family and friends of her son’s condition. In a lengthy post this morning, she shared some detail about the accident and thanked those who have been by Kyle’s side since the fall — from the friends who pulled him from the water, to emergency personnel and medical doctors, hospital staff and the community of friends that have rallied around the family.
“If you know Kyle Clary, you know he is also one of those good people — who wants to make people around him happy, wants to make you laugh or find ways to give you a reason to smile,” Lori Clary wrote. “He is one of those good ones we are surrounded by. It makes sense that his life is now touched by so many good people finding ways to help, to comfort and to support his healing.”
Clary indicated the coma was induced, and that today, the third full day following the accident, is pivotal for her son’s recovery.