The Moscow City Council will have an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today at Moscow City Hall, according to a city news release.
The council will consider the passage of an emergency powers ordinance as means to authorize the mayor of Moscow to declare emergency city-wide orders specific to mitigating potential impacts of disaster emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pending approval of the ordinance, the mayor will then issue an emergency ordinance regarding the closure of restaurants and bars in Moscow. The council will then consider a resolution to ratify and extend the duration of the emergency order through May 5.
In light of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's proclamation Wednesday regarding public gatherings, the meeting will not be open to the public.
Instead, the meeting will be streamed via the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMoscow and via the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofMoscowIdaho/. The meeting will also be broadcast via the city's television channel, which can be found on Spectrum on channel 1301.