The 116-acre Idler fire on Moscow Mountain is now 100 percent contained, state officials say.

The Idaho Department of Lands announced in a news release that fire crews will continue to locate and extinguish any internal hot spots. They will mop up and patrol the fire until it is declared out.

The wildfire started Monday afternoon when a barn along Idlers Rest Road ignited. The fire spread to pasture, fields and woodlands. It destroyed one home and threatened others, forcing evacuations in the area. The family that lived in the destroyed home escaped the area safely.

Today crews will continue mop up operations with the work of cold trailing. Cold training involves firefighters walking grids and testing the soil with their hands to make sure the fire is "dead out."

Unmanned aerial systems with infrared cameras are flying over the entirety of the fire to map heat signatures.

The Department of Lands is urging people recreating during Labor Day weekend to use caution when parking vehicles on or near grass and brush. They also urge people to never leave a campfire unattended and properly extinguish it.