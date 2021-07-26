Moscow’s Hordemann Pond is closed until further notice after water samples from the pond confirmed the presence of blue-green algae at levels that exceed the recreational water quality threshold, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Moscow issued a health advisory for the pond.
These species of algae can produce potentially dangerous toxins. The pond is closed to all recreation activities, including fishing, until further notice.
Children and pets are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of this type of algae, the release said.
Acute health effects in humans may include abdominal pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting and nausea, dry cough, diarrhea, blistering around the mouth and pneumonia.
The public will be advised when the concern no longer exists. For more information, contact David Schott, parks and facilities manager, at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7098.