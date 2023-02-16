Moscow’s Main Street is closed between Fifth and Third streets today as city crews work to make an emergency water repair.
According to the city of Moscow Facebook page, repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. today.
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer said crews investigated the water line under the roadway after water was seen on the street surface.
They discovered the line was leaking and are currently working to replace it, he said.
He said the city does not anticipate any damage to the nearby buildings. Palmer said it appears the water line connects to La Casa Lopez, but believes their water will be working again by this afternoon.
As of 9 a.m., crews dug a hole near the Fifth Street side and were using a vacuum truck to perform excavation closer to the Third Street side.