Moscow's Target stages soft opening

The new Target location at the Palouse Mall had a surprise soft opening just before 5 p.m. today.
The retail outlet is planning a grand opening Sunday, according to a company spokeswoman, but started letting customers shop today without announcing that it would open.
Target will remain open today until 10 p.m. Its regular hours will start Wednesday, with the store open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
