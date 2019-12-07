After weeks of collecting feedback from stakeholders regarding the districtwide rollout of mastery-based education, the Moscow School Board hosted a workshop discussion Friday night to address concerns that have been identified and plan possible paths forward.
For the past few years, the Moscow School District has been transitioning from more traditional practices to a format known as mastery-based learning. MBL seeks to emphasize a student’s mastery of a given subject rather than a cumulative score based on overall performance. Hallmarks of the system include replacement of the traditional letter grade with a 1-through-4 grading system, and the ability for students to retake tests and redo assignments. Moscow elementary schools have already adopted numbered grading, and the middle school made the change at the start of the current school year.
Last month, district trustees and administrators hosted a forum at which they heard more than two hours of input from parents and students, and the following night teachers voiced their concerns during a school board meeting.
Early in Friday’s workshop, Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey sought to lay to rest feelings in the district that teachers faced administrative reprisal for voicing concerns about MBL and numbered grading. He said he wanted to make it clear that no district employee is at risk of losing their jobs for speaking up — even dissenting — on the subject.
“I made a statement a year and a half ago and I want to apologize for that,” Bailey said. “My statement was, ‘This is a direction our district is going, if you don’t like it I will write you a good letter of recommendation.’ I didn’t realize the impact it (had) and I apologize for that.”
Friday’s workshop largely centered on concerns that teachers are stretched thin trying to shift to the new system while continuing to serve their students, and that the numbered grading system fails to consider student effort.
Moscow Middle School Principal Bill Holman said a proficiency scale like the 1-through-4 system provides a detailed map of a student’s progress that is valuable to students, teachers and parents. However, he said letter grades and proficiency scales report different things and there is value in both.
“On the one side, if a student already knows how to do things and they don’t practice and they demonstrate that they can, it’s nice to have a system that says ‘Wow, we’ve got to give you credit for that,’ ” Holman said. “On the flip side of the coin, we’re hearing from parents, students and otherwise — teachers too — that some incentive and grades do provide that at times ... is really important.”
“A proficiency scale was never intended to be a grading scale; a proficiency scale is a feedback tool to a student about where they are in a learning continuum,” Curriculum Director Carrie Brooks said. “There’s a lot of research behind students being able to recognize what they are able to do and what they aren’t able to do, so that they can work on the skills that they need to work on.”
Brooks said the district never intended to mandate that a proficiency scale fully replace letter grades, mentioning some districts have deployed both concurrently, but teachers in attendance argued that, intended or not, it was difficult to avoid.
Middle school social studies teacher Matthew Haley said he feels like the district did tell him “you will use a 4-point scale” and argued that it may not have been a directive but there’s no place for him to input a letter grade in the new format. Those in attendance also discussed possible ways to address the issue, including using a proficiency scale in concert with lettered grading.
Haley also said he fears that emphasis on a 1-through-4 grading system essentially disregards and fails to incentivise the value of a student’s punctuality and hard work.
“Whenever we go back to grading, we have to remember that the effort a boy or girl puts into my class is more important than the content I teach,” he said.
No action can be taken in workshop sessions, but district leaders say more discussions are to come and some action may be possible in the school board meeting Dec. 18.
