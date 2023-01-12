The suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case will have a preliminary hearing June 26.
Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their King Road home.
On Thursday, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall scheduled his preliminary hearing for the last week of June starting 9 a.m. June 26. The judge reserved that week until June 30 in case more time is needed. Kohberger waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing.
Kohberger is being held without bond in Latah County Jail.