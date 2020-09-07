Strong winds and blowing dust are expected in areas of the Palouse this afternoon according to the National Weather Service.
The Spokane office of the NWS sent an emergency alert to cell phones in the region just before 1 p.m., warning of falling visibility.
The area of greatest concern includes northern Whitman County cities of Lacrosse, Endicott and St. John.
The NWS website indicated the a blowing dust advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m., while a wind advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m.
The wind and blowing dust will significantly restrict visibility, especially near recently plowed fields, mainly west of Highway 195, according to the Weather Service. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and difficulty driving high profile vehicles along east west roads is expected.