The University of Idaho men’s basketball program will be on probation for two years and fined $5,000, among other penalties, for violations that occurred during the tenure of former head coach Don Verlin, the NCAA announced today.
UI, Verlin and the NCAA agreed to the penalty, according to documents posted online by the NCAA.
According to the documents, Verlin promoted an undergraduate manager to director of operations in October 2016, even though that person was still a full-time undergraduate student. “The head coach’s motivation in promoting the undergraduate manager at that time was to allow him to receive additional compensation,” the document said.
Verlin also allowed his staff to perform some duties that are considered NCAA violations. Plus, “excessive and unrecorded countable athletically related activities (CARA) and impermissible on-campus evaluations” were also discovered, according to the document.
The report also documents incidents of potential UI recruits participating in Vandal scrimmages when they weren’t allowed.
"Vandal Athletics has cooperated fully with the NCAA through its investigation," Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. "As the recently appointed athletic director at Idaho, I continue to look for improved processes across our department."
The violations have resulted in a Level II penalty, according to the NCAA. Here are the penalties imposed on the UI program and Verlin:
* Two years of probation.
* A fine of $5,000.
* A restriction of men’s basketball unofficial visits for a three-week period in the fall of 2019.
* A reduction in the maximum number of men’s basketball official visits by four during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.
* A restriction of all men’s basketball recruiting communications for a two-week period beginning Nov. 22, 2020.
* A reduction in the maximum number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 16 during the 2019-20 academic year.
* A one-year show-cause order for the former head coach. During that period, if he is employed by an NCAA member school, he must attend an NCAA Regional Rules Seminar in 2020 or 2021.
* If he is employed at an NCAA member school, the former head coach must be suspended from the first two games of the regular season during the 2020-21 season.
* A reduction of men’s basketball countable athletically related activity by 16 hours total in the summer and fall of 2019.
* A reduction of men’s basketball countable athletically related activity by one hour per week throughout the 2019-20 regular season.
* The university eliminated the director of men’s basketball operations position during the 2019-20 academic year.
* The university must require all men’s basketball staff members to participate in a NCAA Regional Rules Seminar in 2020 or 2021.
* Public reprimand and censure.
Verlin was fired in June 2019 by interim athletic director Pete Isakson. Isakson died this past January at the age of 48.
At the time of Verlin’s firing, the school had suspended him for the possible violations. UI said Verlin was “terminated for cause.”
For more on this story, see Friday's Daily News.