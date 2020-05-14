A new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Whitman County on Thursday, a day after the county sent a request to Washington State Secretary of Health to enter into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, the latest patient is a female between 20-39 years old. She is stable and isolating at home while close contacts are being tested.
This marks the 17th confirmed COVID-19 case in the county this spring. There have been no deaths and at least 805 negative tests. This is the first reported COVID-19 case in the county since April 22.
The Whitman County Health Department stated that the Washington State Secretary of Health has been notified and this case is not expected to have an impact on the Whitman County Phase 2 waiver request.
That request, if approved, would businesses like in-store retail, salons and manufacturing businesses to open with certain limitations. Dine-in restaurants and taverns can open at 50-percent capacity.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District on Wednesday reported a new probable COVID-19 case in Latah County. The person with the probable case is a male between the ages of 10 to 19. No other details were provided.