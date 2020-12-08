Rural Resources Community Living Connections in Pullman is giving away free cloth masks, two to each individual who needs them.
The nonprofit has a Pullman office at 1300 Henley Court, Ste. 1, behind Schweitzer Laboratories near Merry Cellars. Masks may be picked up at the Pullman office, or mailed if requested.
According to its website at ruralresources.org, Rural Resources serves 14,000 people in Whitman, Ferry Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties in Washington. It is a private nonprofit corporation whose goal is to meet the basic social and economic needs of our rural community.
For more information, call Tosha at (509) 715-0357 or tkillinger@ruralresources.org.