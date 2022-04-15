A love for the game

Kevin Moore, of Moscow, practices hurling Wednesday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. Moore said he picked up the sport while attending the University of Montana. After college, Moore’s interest in hurling led him to the travel to the place of origin for the game, Ireland, where he spent four years before moving back to Moscow.
