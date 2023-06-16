A new history resource for Idaho schools

Critchfield and Little announce the new history resource on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo/Idaho EdNews

Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield on Thursday announced a new history resource for Idaho schools, citing a need to combat a nationwide decline in history and civics scores.

“It’s more important than ever that Idaho children learn the facts about American history,” Little said. “Our students must learn about the roots of our country, how America became the great country that it is today and understand the hope and opportunity that exists for future generations of America.”

Called “The Story of America,” the curriculum is intended as supplementary material for students in grades 8-12 — and marks the first time the state has directly provided learning resources to districts in this way.