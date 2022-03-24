A shortage of available land, single-family homes and workers all contribute to the lack of affordable housing in the Palouse region, according to a Wednesday roundtable discussion with local business, nonprofit and government leaders.
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and Partnership for Economic Prosperity organized the Latah County Housing Affordability Roundtable to discuss the obstacles standing in the way of providing enough single-family homes for residents.
While much attention has been paid to the supply chain shortage and inflation affecting home construction, Ealy Construction owner Nethaniel Ealy said there are also not enough people available to build new homes.
“We don’t have enough tradesmen in the area,” he said.
He estimated there are about 400 tradesmen on the Palouse, which is not enough to address the shortage in available single-family homes.
“That’s one of the biggest issues we could possibly address,” he said.
The 2019 Palouse Regional Housing Assessment, published by the law firm Thomas P. Miller and Associates, estimates the Palouse will need to build 270 single family units per year through 2027 to meet demand.
Ealy said one way to address this is by not focusing solely on typical single-family homes. He said the public needs to overcome the stigma surrounding the development of trailer parks, which can be a viable affordable option for residents.
“They’re faster, they’re more affordable and they’re necessary,” he said.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jennifer Wallace said the nonprofit is currently struggling with the high cost of available land and building materials as it continues to build affordable homes for residents. It is currently constructing a new starter home in Uniontown.
With so few starter homes available on the market, Wallace said the biggest need is finding housing for people who are currently paying more than 30% of their income on rent. That is the situation many people who seek Habitat for Humanity’s services find themselves in, she said.
Wallace warned that if communities allow the markets to determine housing, it will only lead to more apartments and high-end homes.
The Palouse Regional Housing Assessment found that nearly half of all new residential development in the Palouse region from 2012-19 were multi-family housing in Whitman County.
University of Idaho students are trying to do their part to provide affordable housing in Moscow. Nils Peterson, executive director of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, said his organization is working with students in the UI College of Art and Architecture to design and build homes on the trust’s land in south Moscow.
He said the design of the first home is complete and they are working to get permits and start construction this summer. Peterson said their goal is to build one home a year for six years.
