Alleged abusers not giving up guns

Rep. Lauren Davis, D-32

In June 2019, a woman lay on the floor of a trailer home in Kitsap County in western Washington, struggling to breathe after her boyfriend, Dwayne Allen Flannery, allegedly beat and choked her.

After a neighbor called the police, Flannery was charged with second-degree assault. The county’s Superior Court issued a no-contact order prohibiting Flannery from going near his girlfriend. The court also issued an order requiring him to immediately turn in his firearms.

Four years later, Flannery has not turned in a single weapon.

