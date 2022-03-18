For World Down Syndrome Day, Tina Baldwin wants people to know about the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and Down syndrome.
A local mental health advocate and mother of a woman who has Down syndrome, Baldwin says research into Down syndrome could also benefit people with Alzhiemer’s disease because of their shared traits.
Down syndrome is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, which produces the amyloid precursor protein. World Down Syndrome Day is on March 21 to promotes public awareness and inclusivity of those born with a third copy of the 21st chromosome.
Too much of the amyloid precursor protein causes what are called beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, which are a hallmark of Alzhiemer’s disease.
At some point, many people with Down syndrome also exhibit signs of Alzhiemer’s disease. Baldwin is hoping that information will lead to more of a focus on studying Down syndrome, and mental health care for people with Down syndrome.
However, mental health care is often difficult to access for people with developmental disabilities, she said.
“(People with Down syndrome) should be evaluated especially frequently when the signs and symptoms show up,” she said. “(It) is known to be a significant factor in how that disease progresses.”
One challenge in evaluating people with Down syndrome, Baldwin said, is the limited accessibility to mental health services.
Many people with Down syndrome rely on Medicaid for health insurance, which limits their service options. Providers can also lack training in mental health treatment for people with intellectual developmental disabilities.
“You’ve got the guardian, the physician, and the parents or whoever advocating for mental health services, but then there’s no money to provide them. It’s a system that needs reform,” she said.
Often, people who have developmental disabilities don’t get the care they need, she said, but are cared for at home and may lose what freedoms they do have, such as access to jobs, independent housing and social connections.
“On (World) Down Syndrome Day, I want people to appreciate people with Down syndrome, just the way they are. Just as they appreciate trees in the forest, just the way they are,” Baldwin said. “And I would love it if people could begin to see that the system that supports most of the people with developmental disabilities and acts as medical mental health care needs to change.”
