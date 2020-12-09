Pullman Regional Hospital was at capacity for half of October, forcing some patients to be transferred as physicians and nurses navigated new challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital admitted 20 COVID-19 patients that month, requiring 98 days of inpatient care, hospital spokeswoman Megan Guido said Tuesday.
In November, the coronavirus caseload decreased to 13 patients, who needed 51 days of care, Guido said.
Her update comes at a time when area hospitals are sharing more information as the pandemic that hit the region in the spring progresses, sickening individuals and claiming lives.
On Monday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, the area’s largest hospital, began issuing a weekly report on its website about its numbers of coronavirus patients.
The Lewiston hospital had seven COVID-19 patients Monday, according to the report that included figures from as early as the first week of October.
The greatest number of coronavirus patients in the time frame the report covered was 16, during the week of Nov. 23, and the lowest was three, in the week of Oct. 12.
Pullman Regional Hospital plans to do something similar soon, Guido said.
The effort will involve broadening the reach of a weekly status report that has been going to a group of about 800 people who have ties to the hospital since April. It covers conditions such as the level of patient volume and illness and the availability of personal protective equipment.
On Friday, for instance, regional intensive care bed capacity was very limited, but there were no issues with equipment.
In neighboring Latah County, Gritman Medical Center began publishing weekly coronavirus patient number updates on its website and social media pages in September, becoming the first hospital in the region to do so.
Community members frequently share the reports and like the content, said Peter Mundt, a hospital spokesman.
“It’s really clear,” Mundt said. “The public wants transparent information that keeps them up to date on how the hospital is responding to the pandemic.”
As of last week, he said, the hospital had seen 23 coronavirus patients and had not reached a stage where it was overwhelmed with patients.
If the pandemic escalates and the hospital begins to reach limits for the volume of patients it can handle, it would communicate that to the public, he said.
Similar to Gritman Medical Center, Syringa Hospital in Grangeville has always had adequate space and staff for coronavirus patients, said Adam Price, an infection preventionist.
It has seven beds for COVID-19 patients, and two of them were occupied Tuesday, Price said.
Part of how it manages coronavirus patients is by transferring those with the most serious symptoms to hospitals with more resources, he said.
The Grangeville hospital doesn’t issue regular updates, but it answers any questions raised by community members about capacity as long as they don’t violate patients’ privacy.
“We try to be as open to the public as we can,” Price said.
In Clarkston, Tri-State Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 data daily on its website, said Rebecca Mann, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
“Our capacity is fluid and changes from day-to-day,” Mann said in an email. “What patients need to know is that we are able to care safely for any patient who comes to Tri-State Memorial Hospital that needs to be seen.”
