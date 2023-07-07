2022 One year ago

Kyle Clary, 20, celebrated his one year “survive-a-versary” since a traumatic brain injury reshaped his and his family’s life. That survival, and where Kyle is now, is no small feat. On July 3 of 2021, the then-19-year-old went swimming in the Snake River with friends and slipped on some rocks, hitting his head. When Kyle was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery, he was given a 50/50 chance at survival. Even if he did survive, quality of life wasn’t a guarantee, his doctor said. Kyle’s parents, Lori and Kevin, said the days and weeks following the accident felt surreal. On July 4, Lori started a Caring Bridge blog, where she made nearly daily updates on Kyle’s journey. ... The University of Idaho will pay $400,000 to subsidize air service to and from the Palouse for the just-ended school year. But UI officials say the subsidized service is doing what they wanted it to do: It is helping the university draw students from the populous Treasure Valley. The $400,000 payment closes the books on the first year of a three-year contract between the University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines. Under the agreement, Alaska promises to provide five round-trip flights per week between Boise and Pullman. But the deal came with a catch: The UI agreed to pay Alaska up to $500,000 if flights failed to hit a 10% profit margin.

2018 Five years ago

Recommended for you