Kyle Clary, 20, celebrated his one year “survive-a-versary” since a traumatic brain injury reshaped his and his family’s life. That survival, and where Kyle is now, is no small feat. On July 3 of 2021, the then-19-year-old went swimming in the Snake River with friends and slipped on some rocks, hitting his head. When Kyle was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery, he was given a 50/50 chance at survival. Even if he did survive, quality of life wasn’t a guarantee, his doctor said. Kyle’s parents, Lori and Kevin, said the days and weeks following the accident felt surreal. On July 4, Lori started a Caring Bridge blog, where she made nearly daily updates on Kyle’s journey. ... The University of Idaho will pay $400,000 to subsidize air service to and from the Palouse for the just-ended school year. But UI officials say the subsidized service is doing what they wanted it to do: It is helping the university draw students from the populous Treasure Valley. The $400,000 payment closes the books on the first year of a three-year contract between the University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines. Under the agreement, Alaska promises to provide five round-trip flights per week between Boise and Pullman. But the deal came with a catch: The UI agreed to pay Alaska up to $500,000 if flights failed to hit a 10% profit margin.
2018 Five years ago
The facelift to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department station downtown is almost complete. MVFD Chief Brian Nickerson said he expects crews from Pioneer Waterproofing, of Spokane, to complete the brick replacement on the exterior of the Main Street building’s east wall in the next couple of weeks. Moscow Fire Marshal Joe Williams said the bricks have not been replaced in decades. ... Some trails at Kamiak Butte County Park are undergoing significant repair work this summer. “It’s just general maintenance and it’s been quite a while since we’ve worked on that stretch of trail,” Parks Director Bill Tensfeld said. Whitman County Parks Superintendent Dave Mahan said much of the work to improve the roughly 5-mile trail network has been handled by park rangers, but volunteer help from the parks board and the community have been integral to the project.
2013 10 years ago
It’s National Ice Cream Month, and community organizers in Palouse made it a social occasion at the city park, with music, friends and cool treats. Crystal Bailey, organizer for the Palouse Ice Cream Social, said she anticipated using about 15 gallons of the frozen good stuff, with the remainder going to senior meals and all proceeds supporting the city’s community center. The social has been a tradition going strong for more than 25 years, and Bailey has been working on it since 2007. “This is my baby,” she said. “This is great. I’m happy with the turnout, so far.” ... The outside color of the gymnasium at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School in Colton recently changed from “weathered concrete block” to “barn swallow.” It’s all because of a grant for 40 gallons of True Value paint from Spence Hardware and Supply in Moscow. The grant is titled “Painting a Brighter Future” and features a donation of 40 gallons of paint for use on interior or exterior painting projects. “Volunteers came out of the woodwork to help with the painting,” said Lori Becker, principal of the school. “It was definitely very much appreciated, and everyone could see the need for it. It just looks so clean and nice now.”