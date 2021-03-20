Moscow High School will have two schedule pickup days for returning students to pick up schedules, buy associated student body activity cards, receive locker assignments, purchase locks, purchase yearbooks and pay athletic fees.
The schedule pickup for sophomores and seniors will be 9-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Thursday at MHS, 402 E. Fifth St.
Freshman and junior can pickup schedules 9-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Friday at MHS. Students should enter through the Fifth Street entrance.
New students can contact the office at (208) 882-2591 for information and to make an appointment with the school counselor. Visit mhs.msd281.org for information.