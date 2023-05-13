BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Friday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that culminates a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

For the victims' family members, the verdict is only a temporary balm: Vallow Daybell must be sentenced, and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Vallow Daybell herself is also facing another murder trial in Arizona — this one on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

“This isn’t the end. Ninety days from today, we will be in Fremont County” for Vallow Daybell's sentencing, said Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of the youngest victim. “And I will say, ‘Why, Lori? Why?’”