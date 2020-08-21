Executive director to leave Beautiful Downtown Lewiston

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer is leaving the nonprofit economic development organization to take a position at the Washington State University Foundation.
Kramer said she chose to make the move after passing some recent milestones at the organization.
“The volunteer community is the best part of working for BDL, and the relationships make it difficult to consider leaving,” she said via email. “Collaboratively, we’ve achieved the goals I set for myself and the organization when I started nearly five years ago.”
Those achievements include the adoption by the Lewiston City Council of a downtown master plan that lays out the steps for continued revitalization of the historic neighborhood, plus the creation of a business improvement district funded by downtown property owners that will tackle several smaller, strategic projects over the next seven years.
Kramer said she wasn’t looking for a new job, but her deep family ties to Pullman and the Palouse made it hard to look the other way when the opportunity arose. She said one upside is the position of director of board relations at the foundation will allow her to continue a career of working with volunteer boards and committees to strengthen communities.
“The position with WSU is one of the few roles that would have prompted me to leave BDL,” she said.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston board Treasurer Doug Purdy said an interim executive director has been identified and an offer has been accepted verbally, but the board won’t announce who it is until a contract has been signed. That could happen as soon as next week, Purdy said, but the board believes it has found the person with the right skill set to accomplish immediate tasks, such as implementing the business improvement district.
He said the interim executive director will serve for approximately three to six months, and a full search for Kramer’s permanent replacement will launch once things like the district and its advisory board are up and running. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston also hired its former work scholar from Lewis-Clark State College, Conner Phillips, as a temporary program coordinator for the fall, according to a news release.
Kramer endorsed the transition plan, calling it a great chance to quickly bring in someone with experience running a downtown business association who can keep BDL moving forward while the board conducts a search.
Kramer’s departure eliminates any possibility of professional or family conflicts between the downtown association and the city of Lewiston, which recently hired her husband, Dustin Johnson, as city engineer, the No. 2 position at the Department of Public Works. But Kramer said she wasn’t worried about any conflicts because BDL’s advocacy for public infrastructure projects downtown is a follow-through on the downtown master plan, which was created in collaboration with the city.
“They represent the community involvement in development of that document, and I expect BDL to continue to advocate for public investments in downtown infrastructure,” she said. “Second, my husband and I met at work. For seven years, we navigated balancing work and home. We are professionals comfortable with knowing what we can and can’t share over the dinner table.”
Kramer and her family will continue to live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she said.
