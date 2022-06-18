Whitman County Sheriff deputies and the Whitman County SWAT team arrested a 30-year-old Farmington woman who allegedly fired several rounds from two different firearms at her boyfriend and members of his family Thursday evening just outside of Farmington.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, no one was hurt. Jamie Carosino was booked into Whitman County Jail on three counts of first-degree assault.
Deputies who responded attempted to negotiate with Carosino at the home where the incident occurred. She allegedly failed to respond to repeated requests for cooperation.
The SWAT team was called in to assist the deputies who attained arrest and search warrants for Carosino and the residence.
Shortly after midnight, the SWAT team deployed “less lethal gas munitions” into the residence and Carosino was taken into custody.