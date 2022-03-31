LEWISTON — The two commercial passenger airlines serving Lewiston are changing their schedules later this spring in moves that increase capacity for travelers.
Delta Air Lines is adding a third round-trip option between Lewiston and Salt Lake City starting May 27. United Airlines is shifting its daily early morning Lewiston departure to Denver to 1:09 p.m. starting June 3.
The schedule changes were announced Wednesday by the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
They come at a time when airport officials are encouraging passengers of overnight cruise boats on the Snake and Columbia rivers to use the Lewiston transportation hub instead of larger airports.
As of May 27, Delta will offer departures from Lewiston to Salt Lake City at 6 a.m., 10:41 a.m. and 2 p.m. Salt Lake flights will arrive in Lewiston at 10:01 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 9:31 p.m.
Right now, Delta flights depart from Lewiston at 6:10 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. and arrive at 12:01 p.m. and 9:32 p.m.
Beginning June 3, a United flight will depart from Lewiston heading to Denver at 1:09 p.m. after arriving at the airport at 12:34 p.m. Presently, Denver flights leave at 5:25 a.m. and arrive at 10:26 p.m.
“We could not be prouder or more thankful to our airline partners for showing confidence in our region at a time of an airline pilot shortage,” said Airport Board Chairman Gary Peters in an airport news release. “The enhanced schedules dovetail with the 2022 launch of American Cruise Lines river cruises from the (Port of Clarkston) this April. In a new arrangement between Visit Lewis Clark Valley and American Cruise Lines, (Lewiston) schedules are being offered to cruise passengers on a preferential basis.”
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has “fantastic” appeal for tourism, said American Cruise Lines President and CEO Charles B. Robertson in the news release.
His company will have four river boats on the Snake and Columbia river system this season, with the first arriving in Clarkston on Wednesday after departing from Portland, Ore., today.
“As the eastern terminus for our river cruises, it is an essential port of call,” he said. “The latest announcements from Delta and United Airlines will help all hospitality and tourism companies continue to grow.”
In late February, American Cruise Lines unveiled complimentary domestic airfares on certain new bookings for its cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers and its Mississippi River cruises through the end of May.
The company also added a flat-rate domestic air fare option for all its U.S. cruises.
The new benefits for American Cruise Lines are being offered at a time when the company has been expanding its presence on the Snake and Columbia rivers, said Alexa Paolella, its spokeswoman.
The company had three river boats on the route in 2019. It added a fourth in 2021, when the season was shortened because of COVID-19, which canceled the excursions entirely in 2020, she said.
This year, even though the number of American Cruise Lines vessels cruising in the Pacific Northwest is the same as last year, passenger volume is anticipated to climb.
The season will be the full length and the company is no longer voluntarily running river boats at reduced capacities, Paolella said.
Next year, at least one more vessel will be deployed on the Columbia and Snake rivers, she said.
The changes at the Lewiston airport come at a time when the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is also getting more commercial passenger service.
A third non-stop arrival and departure to and from Seattle in the early evening is being reinstated by Alaska Airlines on April 19 after being temporarily suspended March 1 because of the pilot shortage, said Tony Bean, the airport’s executive director.
That flight is in addition to early morning and early afternoon departures to Seattle as well as early afternoon and late evening arrivals from Seattle. Pullman also has a daily Alaska Airlines nonstop Boise flight that arrives and departs midday, which is continuing.
“We’ll see how the industry continues (to maneuver) through the pilot shortage,” Bean said.
Williams can be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.