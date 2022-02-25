In the fall of 2019, Moscow High School brought back the school’s chapter of the Future Farmers of America after decades without one. As events start to return in person, the Moscow FFA Alumni and Supporters chapter is finding new ways to support the students.
To raise money for the club, the Moscow FFA Alumni and Supporters are having a Beer, Brats and Banjos event Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. The doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20.
There will be food, live music and games for attendees. The music is a mix of two local bluegrass bands, Pickaxe Bluegrass and The Moscow Mules coming together to play as one for the evening.
The brats being served are from Vandal Meats and there will be homemade french fries and sauerkraut. The event will feature Shattuck Brewery, based in Elk River, which will have local beers available.
There will be games of cornhole, beer pong, a putting green and floor shuffleboard. When attendees win a game, they receive tickets that can go for any of the prizes, which include a Treager grill or a 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle.
“We plan on this being an annual event and the funds we will earn from this we will utilize to fund chapter activities, including sending our members to state and national contests and conferences,” said Mauri Knott, vice president of the Moscow FFA Alumni and Supporters group.
The school chapter will also use the money raised to do service projects. One such project involved collecting donations for local foster kids at Christmastime, Knott said.
Kolby Clyde, a senior at Moscow High School, joined the club when he was a sophomore. He has participated every year since.
“And it was like a perfect fit. To be completely honest. ... There’s a lot of activities that FFA provided that I just didn’t get my freshman year,” Clyde said.
Schools can start an FFA chapter as long as they have an agricultural education program, Knott said. The group was part of the push to bring back the chapter.
“We are an agricultural community, you know, our roots are vested in agriculture. And so we kind of started with a grassroots campaign,” Knott said,
In the meantime, Knott said, the high school had a position open in industrial art teaching, primarily focusing on woodshop and welding, which gave the FFA chapter a great opportunity to work with the school board, superintendent, district chairman, and the principal to convert that class to an agricultural education program.
The group was successful and the 2019 fall semester started with a handful of agricultural education classes taught by Chelsey Sharp, who is adviser for the chapter. She teaches classes like introduction to agriculture, agriculture communication and animal science.
The students are part of the FFA chapter when they take one of her classes, Sharp said, adding that she has a group of students who participate in everything — Clyde is one of those students.
“They have a very specific gratefulness for having a chapter like this,” Sharp said.
Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.